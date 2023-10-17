© 2023 New England Public Media

Great Performances

Making Shakespeare: The First Folio

Season 51 Episode 7

Celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio, which saved 18 plays from being lost. Tracing the First Folio’s story, the film also spotlights how New York City’s Public Theater presents Shakespeare’s work for today’s audiences.

Aired: 11/16/23
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Champion
An opera based on the true story of boxer Emile Griffith.
Episode: S51 E5
Great Performances
Message In A Bottle
Experience Kate Prince’s dance and theater show set to the songs of Sting.
Episode: S51 E4
Watch 1:24:45
Great Performances
New York City Ballet in Madrid
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.
Episode: S51 E3 | 1:24:45
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Don Giovanni
Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut.
Episode: S51 E2
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Der Rosenkavalier
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Episode: S51 E1
Watch 1:26:40
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2023
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Episode: S50 E24 | 1:26:40
Watch 49:07
Great Performances
Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Episode: S50 E23 | 49:07
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Episode: S50 E22
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Lohengrin
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Episode: S50 E21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Episode: S50 E20