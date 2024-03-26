© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nature

Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons

Season 42 Episode 15

The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise four cubs. But she makes increasingly unexpected and consequential choices to protect her family, Grizzly 399 stands as a symbol of the clash between humans and the wild.

Aired: 05/07/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extra
Watch 2:37
Nature
Meet the Most Famous Grizzly in the World
Crowds await the arrival of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park
Clip: S42 E15 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 3:52
Great Performances
The Friendship of Yo-Yo Ma, Richard Kogan, and Lynn Chang
Yo-Yo Ma, Dr. Richard Kogan and Lynn Chang discuss their 50 years of friendship.
Clip: S51 E16 | 3:52
Watch 2:11
Great Performances
Yo-Yo Ma Performs "Spiegel im Spiegel"
Yo-Yo Ma performs Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel, with images by the James Webb telescope
Clip: S51 E16 | 2:11
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One With the Whale
An Alaska Native family faces backlash from environmentalists due to whale hunting.
Preview: S25 E15 | 0:30
Watch 4:55
Great Performances
Behind the Scenes with Cirque du Soleil's Band
Go behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil with music director Aaron Guidry.
Clip: S51 E15 | 4:55
Watch 2:57
Great Performances
Niccolò Paganini Descendent Debunks Family Rumors
Scott Yoo meets with a descendent of Paganini to discuss the virtuoso's life.
Clip: S51 E15 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Preview: S42 E14 | 0:30
Watch 4:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Clip: S28 E11 | 4:03
Watch 3:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Nature Season 42
  • Nature Season 41
  • Nature Season 40
  • Nature Season 39
  • Nature Season 38
  • Nature Season 37
  • Nature Season 36
  • Nature Season 35
  • Nature Season 34
  • Nature Season 33
  • Nature Season 32
  • Nature Season 31
  • Nature Season 30
  • Nature Season 29
  • Nature Season 28
  • Nature Season 27
  • Nature Season 26
  • Nature Season 25
  • Nature Season 24
  • Nature Season 23
  • Nature Season 22
  • Nature Season 21
  • Nature Season 20
  • Nature Season 18
  • Nature Season 17
  • Nature Season 15
  • Nature Season 14
  • Nature Season 13
  • Nature Season 12
  • Nature Season 10
  • Nature Season 9
  • Nature Season 8
  • Nature Season 7
  • Nature Season 6
  • Nature Season 5
  • Nature Season 4
  • Nature Season 2
Nature
Extreme Lives | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Episode: S42 E14
Nature
Meet the Raptors | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Episode: S42 E13
Watch 53:08
Nature
Patrick and the Whale
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Episode: S42 E12 | 53:08
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Episode: S42 E11 | 53:03
Watch 53:18
Nature
Flyways
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Episode: S42 E10 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Episode: S42 E9 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Bloodlines | Big Little Journeys
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
Episode: S42 E8 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Survival | Big Little Journeys
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
Episode: S42 E7 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Home | Big Little Journeys
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Episode: S42 E6 | 53:18
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Trouble | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Episode: S42 E5 | 53:25