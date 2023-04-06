© 2023 New England Public Media

PBS NewsHour

April 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 96 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, the Biden administration released its review of the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan, placing the blame on intelligence failures and the Trump administration. Militants in Lebanon fire a barrage of rockets into Israel, heightening tensions at an already volatile time. Plus, an investigation reveals priests in Baltimore abused hundreds of children over several decades.

Aired: 04/05/23 | Expires: 05/06/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
