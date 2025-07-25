© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 206 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the president signs an executive order to combat homelessness by making it easier to forcibly place people in mental health facilities. The politics behind the $8 billion Paramount-Skydance merger approved by the FCC. Plus, private companies that run immigration detention centers could soon cash in from the GOP's budget bill and the Trump administration's deportations.

Aired: 07/24/25 | Expires: 08/24/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 13:15
Nature
An Iceland Community Rallies to Save Lost Baby Puffins | WILD HOPE
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
Special: 13:15
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Preview: S2025 E10 | 0:31
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3 Preview
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Preview: S4 E3 | 0:30
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Ruth Asawa exhibit celebrates her influential art and life
Ruth Asawa exhibition celebrates her influential art and extraordinary life
Clip: S2025 E206 | 7:42
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
What Trump's order on forced treatment means for unhoused
What Trump's order on clearing encampments, forced hospitalization means for the unhoused
Clip: S2025 E206 | 5:53
Watch 4:53
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel considering alternatives to Gaza ceasefire
News Wrap: Israel considering 'alternative options' to ceasefire with Hamas
Clip: S2025 E206 | 4:53
Watch 13:37
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the Epstein files and Trump's base
Brooks and Capehart on the Epstein files fracturing Trump's base
Clip: S2025 E206 | 13:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E205 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E204 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E203 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E202 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
July 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E201 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E200 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E199 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E198 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E197 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E196 | 57:46