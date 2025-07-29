© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 210 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, a dire warning in Gaza as a food crisis group warns of widespread death if immediate action is not taken. The EPA undercuts the fight against climate change by planning to reverse a finding on the threats from greenhouse gases. Plus, we speak with an FCC commissioner about the pressure she says President Trump is putting on media organizations.

Aired: 07/28/25 | Expires: 08/28/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 13:15
Nature
An Iceland Community Rallies to Save Lost Baby Puffins | WILD HOPE
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
Special: 13:15
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Preview: S2025 E10 | 0:31
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E209 | 57:46
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump moves up his deadline for Putin to end war
News Wrap: Trump moves up his deadline for Putin to end Ukraine war
Clip: S2025 E209 | 6:49
Watch 3:27
PBS News Hour
Trump says he sees 'real starvation' in Gaza
Trump urges Israel to allow food into Gaza as he sees 'real starvation' there
Clip: S2025 E209 | 3:27
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
How Ben & Jerry’s is recycling food waste into energy
How Ben & Jerry’s is recycling food waste into energy
Clip: S2025 E209 | 7:04
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
EU ambassador breaks down implications of U.S. trade deal
EU ambassador breaks down implications of U.S. trade deal: 'We know where we are going'
Clip: S2025 E209 | 9:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E209 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E208 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E207 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E206 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E205 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E204 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E203 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E202 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
July 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E201 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E200 | 26:45