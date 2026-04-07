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PBS News Hour

April 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 73 | 57m 46s

April 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/06/26 | Expires: 05/07/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
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Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
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Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
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NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:18
Watch 2:28
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Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:28
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Preview: S53 E15 | 0:30
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Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
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Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E13 | 3:09
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