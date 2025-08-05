© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS News Hour

August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 217 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, new propaganda videos of hostages held by Hamas ramp up the pressure on Israel to reach a ceasefire. We speak with the cousin of one hostage forced to dig his own grave. Trade deals come with a promise to buy U.S. energy, but how realistic are those pledges and can the president deliver? Plus, a decline in maternal mental health and what research says could be to blame.

Aired: 08/04/25
Watch 1:53
Great Performances
"Susanna, or via, sortite" from "Le Nozze di Figaro"
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Clip: S52 E22 | 1:53
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: Le Nozze di Figaro" Preview
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
Preview: S52 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 13:15
Nature
An Iceland Community Rallies to Save Lost Baby Puffins | WILD HOPE
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
Special: 13:15
Watch 5:08
NOVA
The Next Big Earthquake Could Sink Parts of the Pacific Northwest
A massive earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone could sink parts of the Pacific Northwest.
Clip: S52 | 5:08
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
Ex-Trump official: BLS firing undermines trust in key data
Firing of labor statistics head undermines trust in key data, ex-Trump official warns
Clip: S2025 E216 | 8:41
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 40 Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire, airstrikes
News Wrap: At least 40 Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes
Clip: S2025 E216 | 4:51
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Trump is trying to 'insulate himself,' Texas Democrat says
Trump trying to 'insulate himself from the will of the public,' Texas Democrat says
Clip: S2025 E216 | 5:07
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Priest says ICE targets migrants at immigration court
Jesuit priest describes seeing ICE agents target migrants at immigration court
Clip: S2025 E216 | 6:48
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E216 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E215 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E214 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E213 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E212 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E211 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E210 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E209 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E208 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E207 | 26:45