August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extra
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
A massive earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone could sink parts of the Pacific Northwest.
Firing of labor statistics head undermines trust in key data, ex-Trump official warns
News Wrap: At least 40 Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes
Trump trying to 'insulate himself from the will of the public,' Texas Democrat says
Jesuit priest describes seeing ICE agents target migrants at immigration court
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode