July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
In 1930s Brooklyn, Van Harris grew up a block away from his wife-to-be Shirley.
Ex-CIA analyst challenges Trump's attempt to discredit Russian election interference probe
Sen. Shaheen on why more Dems voted to block weapons to Israel: 'Things need to change'
Economist analyzes Trump's trade deals as tariff deadline approaches
News Wrap: White House sending 2 officials to inspect Gaza food distribution
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode