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PBS News Hour

March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 66 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, House Republicans reject a Senate deal to end the partial shutdown, even as airport lines grow longer. Israel targets Iran's nuclear facilities while Iran tries to assert more control over the Strait of Hormuz. Plus, an Army veteran faces conspiracy charges after participating in an anti-ICE protest.

Aired: 03/26/26 | Expires: 04/26/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
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