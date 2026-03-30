March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
PBS News Hour Season 2026
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode