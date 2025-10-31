E8 | Carolina Comeback | Bricks, Blinds and Brews

Extra
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
Interview with a Venezuelan man who was detained in a Chicago ICE raid on Sept. 30, 2025.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Kevin lends a hand at the Asheville locations with waterproofing, roofing and framing.
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.