This Old House

E8 | Carolina Comeback | Bricks, Blinds and Brews

Season 47 Episode 8 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor takes a tour of the restaurants and breweries that are reopening after Hurricane Helene. Meanwhile, Tom Silva is teaching how to properly measure and install interior window shades. Later Kevin joins Mauro Henrique in prepping a house to be painted. Over in North Asheville, Mark McCullough installs a fireplace with chimney sweeps Alan Justice and James Esser.

Aired: 11/12/25 | Expires: 11/27/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Carolina Comeback | Boulder Dash
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Episode: S47 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Carolina Comeback | Community Carpenters
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Episode: S47 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Carolina Comeback | Out of the Mountains
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Episode: S47 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Carolina Comeback | Waterproof Work
Kevin lends a hand at the Asheville locations with waterproofing, roofing and framing.
Episode: S47 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Carolina Rebuilds | All Clear
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Episode: S47 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Carolina Comeback | Rising Out of the Muck
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
Episode: S47 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Carolina Comeback | Asheville Rebuilds
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Westford Historic Renovation | Historical Gem Again
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
Episode: S46 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Westford Historic Renovation | Mural on the Wall
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Episode: S46 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Westford Historic Renovation | A Family Affair
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
Episode: S46 E24 | 23:42