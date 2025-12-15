© 2025 New England Public Media

This Old House

E9 | Carolina Comeback |Silt and Stone

Season 47 Episode 9 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor goes antiquing with Miah at the Antique Tobacco Barn, where she is looking for a new kitchen table. Jenn Nawada assists with collecting soil samples from Jim and Allie's yard, then visits a state lab before returning with results. In Asheville, Kevin visits a nonprofit workshop that is crafting Paula's concrete vanity top.

Aired: 12/31/25 | Expires: 01/16/26
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Carolina Comeback | Bricks, Blinds and Brews
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Carolina Comeback | Boulder Dash
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Episode: S47 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Carolina Comeback | Community Carpenters
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Episode: S47 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Carolina Comeback | Out of the Mountains
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Episode: S47 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Carolina Comeback | Waterproof Work
Kevin lends a hand at the Asheville locations with waterproofing, roofing and framing.
Episode: S47 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Carolina Rebuilds | All Clear
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Episode: S47 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Carolina Comeback | Rising Out of the Muck
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
Episode: S47 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Carolina Comeback | Asheville Rebuilds
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Westford Historic Renovation | Historical Gem Again
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
Episode: S46 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Westford Historic Renovation | Mural on the Wall
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Episode: S46 E25 | 23:42