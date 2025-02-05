© 2025 New England Public Media

This Old House

E16 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Modern Flare

Season 46 Episode 16 | 23m 42s

It's moving day in Ridgewood, as the renovation wraps up. Peter gives Kevin O'Connor a tour of the first floor while Kay gives Tom Silva a tour of the upstairs. In the basement Kay finds Richard Trethewey and Peter where Richard explains the new upgrades. Later, the homeowners and Jenn Nawada enjoy the new patio and water feature. Everyone joins them outside to thank Zack Dettmore and his crew.

Aired: 02/19/25 | Expires: 03/13/25
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Sugar Maple Revival
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Episode: S46 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Rocking Fountain
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Episode: S46 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | The Kitchen Front
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Episode: S46 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Walled in Science
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Episode: S46 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Colonial Revival Revived
Richard comes up with a brilliant solution to a major plumbing issue in the house.
Episode: S46 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Swiss Mix
Zack heads to Switzerland to get a first look of how the project's house wrap is made.
Episode: S46 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Ridgewood Revival
Zack is back! The team is back in New Jersey for a project with builder Zack Dettmore.
Episode: S46 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Southern Hospitality
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
Episode: S46 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Episode: S46 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Vince Gill's Nashville
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Episode: S46 E6 | 23:42