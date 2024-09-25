© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day

Season 46 Episode 2 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor meets with expert house mover Don Toothman and his team to prepare to lift Adam and Rachel's house off its foundation. Kevin and architect Kaitlyn Smous meet and go over plans for this renovation. Later, Don and his crew return to move the house. With the beams in place, they roll the house to its new temporary home in the backyard, where it will sit for the next month.

Aired: 10/02/24 | Expires: 10/17/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Preview: S43 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil Preview
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Preview: S52 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:57
Great Performances
"In A Perfect World"
Lina (Meigui Zhang) and Josef (Arnold Livingston Geis) dream of a better future together.
Clip: S52 E1 | 1:57
Watch 2:43
Great Performances
Josef and Otto Journey to Shanghai
Otto (Mathew White) and Josef (Arnold Livingston Geis) perform "Shanghai."
Clip: S52 E1 | 2:43
Watch 4:30
Nature
NATURE - Season 43
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S43 | 4:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Preview: S43 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:19
Nature
The Dangers of Gorilla Conservation
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
Clip: S43 E1 | 4:19
Watch 2:19
Nature
Rare Gorilla Family Moment Caught on Camera
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
Clip: S43 E1 | 2:19
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Simon Sparrow Mixed-media Art, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Simon Sparrow Mixed-media Art, ca. 1980
Clip: S28 E20 | 2:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Episode: S46 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
Episode: S45 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Glen Ridge Generational | Tested and Approved
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
Episode: S45 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Glen Ridge Generational | A Breath of Fresh Air
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
Episode: S45 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next Level Tight
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
Episode: S45 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Glen Ridge Generational | Roughed In
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
Episode: S45 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Glen Ridge Generational | QR Construction
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Episode: S45 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Glen Ridge Generational | Small But Mighty
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Episode: S45 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42