E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day

Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Lina (Meigui Zhang) and Josef (Arnold Livingston Geis) dream of a better future together.
Otto (Mathew White) and Josef (Arnold Livingston Geis) perform "Shanghai."
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
Appraisal: Simon Sparrow Mixed-media Art, ca. 1980
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
Jamestown Net-Zero House
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.