E9 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Ridgewood Revival

Extra
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Appraisal: Mike Disfarmer Portraits, ca. 1940
Appraisal: 1857 Queen's Cup Ascot Race Trophy
Appraisal: German Wax Doll with Original Dress, ca. 1890
Appraisal: 1954 Gibson Les Paul Standard Guitar Group
Appraisal: Winchester Single W Cartridge Board, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Neal Walters Circus Poster & Woodblocks, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Elvis Presley Military Archive, ca. 1960
Appraisal: 1956 Curta Calculator Type II
Appraisal: Omega Seamaster 300 Wristwatch, ca. 1965
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.