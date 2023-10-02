© 2023 New England Public Media

Rick Steves' Europe

Rick Steves Europe: Art of Ancient Greece

Season 12 Episode 1202 | 25m 19s

Ancient Greece laid the foundations of Western art. Traveling from its sun-splashed isles to the rugged mainland to bustling Athens, we trace the rise of Greek culture. We marvel at the timeless Acropolis, perfect Parthenon, and Golden Age theaters. And we watch as art evolves from stiff statues to perfectly balanced Venuses to the exuberant Winged Victory, capturing the spirit of the age.

Aired: 09/30/23 | Expires: 12/06/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Trouble
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Preview: S42 E5 | 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | A Town Called Victoria | Episode 1
In a small Texas town, a mosque is burned in an act of arson.
Preview: S25 E4 | 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Relationships
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Preview: S42 E4 | 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Three Chaplains
Muslim chaplains advocate for equality in the military.
Preview: S25 E3 | 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Clip: S27 E19 | 3:15
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Moehn Breweriana Poster, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Moehn Brewing Co. Poster, ca. 1905
Clip: S27 E19 | 0:32
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of Prehistoric Europe
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:47
Rick Steves' Europe
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
Episode: S11 E1107 | 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:15
Rick Steves' Europe
Germany’s Fascist Story
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Cairo
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
French Alps and Lyon
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Swiss Alps
Switzerland draws travelers from around the world for its legendary mountains.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Austrian and Italian Alps
In the Alps of Austria and Italy, we celebrate both nature and culture.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Glasgow and Scottish Passions
Starting in Glasgow, we travel to Stirling Castle, taste whisky, and watch a sheepdog demo
Episode: S10 E1012 | 25:02