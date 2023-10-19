© 2023 New England Public Media

Rick Steves' Europe

Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages

Season 12 Episode 1205 | 25m 18s

After Rome’s fall, Europe’s Christians kept culture alive with art rooted in their deep faith. We visit sturdy Romanesque churches filled with art that reinforced the ruling order. Meanwhile, Europe was invigorated from the fringes: Byzantines to the East, with their dazzling mosaics; Spanish Muslims with their lush palaces; and fierce Vikings of the North—all part of Europe’s rich cultural stew.

Aired: 09/30/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 25:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Ancient Roman Art
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 25:37
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of Prehistoric Europe
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 25:18
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Art of Ancient Greece
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 25:19
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Roman Empire
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 25:19
Watch 26:47
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:47
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
Episode: S11 E1107 | 25:33
Watch 26:15
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:15
Watch 26:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Germany’s Fascist Story
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:16
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Cairo
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
French Alps and Lyon
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 25:02