Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages

Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: English Mocha Ware Jug, ca. 1800
Appraisal: English Victorian Wall Clock, ca. 1870
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.