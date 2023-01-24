© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Rick Steves' Europe

Athens and Side Trips

Season 5 Episode 508 | 25m 03s

The thriving capital of Greece sprawls out from the foot of its magnificent Acropolis. We’ll tour the must-sees of ancient Athens: the Parthenon, Agora, and amazing National Archaeological Museum. We’ll take the pulse of the modern city, but waste no time getting to my favorite side-trip destinations: the ruins of the oracle at Delphi and a fast boat to the romantic, traffic-free Isle of Hydra.

Aired: 10/03/08
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extra
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 0:32
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff Preview
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Preview: S50 E22 | 0:32
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 26:47
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:47
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
Episode: S11 E1107 | 25:33
Watch 26:15
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:15
Watch 26:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Germany’s Fascist Story
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:16
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Cairo
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
French Alps and Lyon
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Swiss Alps
Switzerland draws travelers from around the world for its legendary mountains.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Austrian and Italian Alps
In the Alps of Austria and Italy, we celebrate both nature and culture.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Glasgow and Scottish Passions
Starting in Glasgow, we travel to Stirling Castle, taste whisky, and watch a sheepdog demo
Episode: S10 E1012 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Scotland's Islands
We'll wander across the Isles of Iona and Skye, then set sail for Orkney’s Scapa Flow.
Episode: S10 E1011 | 25:02