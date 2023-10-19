Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Impressionists and Beyond

The late-1800s saw old notions of beauty challenged by revolutionary artists. We enjoy pioneering Impressionist works—Monet’s lilies, Renoir’s ladies, Degas’ snapshots and Rodin’s statues—that capture the joie de vivre of the age. We trace the tempestuous travels of Van Gogh through his incomparable art. And we finish in Spain, with wild and crazy buildings that herald the dawn of a new century.