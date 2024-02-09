© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

West-east rail, control of Holyoke schools and mail-in ballots

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:11 PM EST
Carrie Saldo in the NEPM studios with panelists Steve Fox, UMass Amherst senior lecturer, Jill Kaufman, NEPM News reporter, and Matt Szafranski, editor in chief at Western Mass Politics & Insight, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.
Joyce Skowrya
/
NEPM
Carrie Saldo in the NEPM studios with panelists Steve Fox, UMass Amherst senior lecturer, Jill Kaufman, NEPM News reporter, and Matt Szafranski, editor in chief at Western Mass Politics & Insight, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

In this episode of The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, is west-east rail picking up steam? Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has tapped a director for the long-awaited railroad line. In the bid to regain local control of Holyoke schools, officials are frustrated by state education leaders who say it's not time for a hand off just yet. And, why city and town clerks are struggling to keep up with the demand for mail-in ballots.

Panelists include Steve Fox, senior lecturer at UMass Amherst, NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman, and Matt Szafranski of Western Mass Politics & Insight.

Plus, Carrie Saldo discusses the life and legacy of abolitionist David Ruggles and his connection to Northampton with Kim Gerould, docent and board member at the David Ruggles Center.

