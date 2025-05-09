ICE arrests, environmental challenges, cuts to arts

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists react to ICE agents making arrests in downtown Great Barrington. We unpack what we know so far.

Federal funding cuts under the Trump administration are impacting the arts and culture scene in the Berkshires. We explore how the local economy could be affected as the summer season approaches.

Plus, in the wake of Connecticut River floods of 2023, we discuss how cities and towns along its banks are preparing for future environmental challenges.