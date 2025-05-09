ICE arrests, environmental challenges, cuts to arts
1 of 2 — thumbnail_Rundown panel 5-9-25.jpg
Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle; political consultant Anthony Cignoli; Laura Colarusso, editor of The CommonWealth Beacon [not pictured]; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
2 of 2 — Flood 4.jpg
A corn field completely submerged in floodwaters in the Northampton Meadows, on July 12, 2023.
Ben James / NEPM
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists react to ICE agents making arrests in downtown Great Barrington. We unpack what we know so far.
Federal funding cuts under the Trump administration are impacting the arts and culture scene in the Berkshires. We explore how the local economy could be affected as the summer season approaches.
Plus, in the wake of Connecticut River floods of 2023, we discuss how cities and towns along its banks are preparing for future environmental challenges.
Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle; political consultant Anthony Cignoli; Laura Colarusso, editor of The CommonWealth Beacon; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.