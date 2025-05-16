Bee population decline, vacant malls, industrial development

Beekeepers across the nation are reeling with the news that over 1 million colonies have been lost in the last 10 months. What could this mean for agriculture in the 413 and beyond? We explore.

And, is senior housing the new direction for the long-dormant Berkshire Mall? We unpack what its future might hold.

Plus, the 15 year battle to bring a controversial biomass plant to the city of Springfield gets a new lease on life.