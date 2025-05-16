© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Bee population decline, vacant malls, industrial development

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:47 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican Newspaper; Chris Larabee, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
1 of 1  — IMG_3670.JPG
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican Newspaper; Chris Larabee, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Beekeepers across the nation are reeling with the news that over 1 million colonies have been lost in the last 10 months. What could this mean for agriculture in the 413 and beyond? We explore.

And, is senior housing the new direction for the long-dormant Berkshire Mall? We unpack what its future might hold.

Plus, the 15 year battle to bring a controversial biomass plant to the city of Springfield gets a new lease on life.

This week’s panel includes Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican Newspaper; Chris Larabee, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHOUSINGENVIRONMENTCLIMATE CHANGEENERGYBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo