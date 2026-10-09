Flock Cameras, ballot Q.1, PETA lawsuit against UMass

More communities in western Mass. are pushing against automated license plate readers from companies like Flock Safety. We hear the latest on an effort in Springfield to ditch the cameras and why people feel they're violating their privacy.

And, voters in Massachusetts will decide on a staggering 9 ballot questions when they hit the polls in November. We break down a measure to expand public records access and another to reshape how the state runs its primary elections.

Plus, a years-long battle between animal rights advocates at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and UMass Amherst reignited this week. We discuss a new lawsuit trying to unveil who makes decisions on animal welfare at the school.