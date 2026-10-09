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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown

Flock Cameras, ballot Q.1, PETA lawsuit against UMass

By Phil Bishop
Published October 9, 2026 at 10:48 AM EDT
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes Greta Jochem, investigations editor at the Springfield Republican; Daily Hampshire Gazette reporter Anthony Cammalleri; and Dave Eisenstadter, state editor at MassLive.
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes Greta Jochem, investigations editor at the Springfield Republican; Daily Hampshire Gazette reporter Anthony Cammalleri; and Dave Eisenstadter, state editor at MassLive.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Springfield and Holyoke residents rally in front of Springfield City Hall against automate license plate readers
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Springfield and Holyoke residents rally in front of Springfield City Hall against automate license plate readers
Phil Bishop / NEPM

More communities in western Mass. are pushing against automated license plate readers from companies like Flock Safety. We hear the latest on an effort in Springfield to ditch the cameras and why people feel they're violating their privacy.

And, voters in Massachusetts will decide on a staggering 9 ballot questions when they hit the polls in November. We break down a measure to expand public records access and another to reshape how the state runs its primary elections.

Plus, a years-long battle between animal rights advocates at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and UMass Amherst reignited this week. We discuss a new lawsuit trying to unveil who makes decisions on animal welfare at the school.

We run down all that and more this week with our panel: Greta Jochem, investigations editor at the Springfield Republican; Daily Hampshire Gazette reporter Anthony Cammalleri; and Dave Eisenstadter, state editor at MassLive.

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The Rundown WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONSLAWPUBLIC SAFETY
Phil Bishop
Phil Bishop is a reporter in the NEPM newsroom and serves as technical director for “The Fabulous 413” and “All Things Considered” on 88.5 NEPM.
See stories by Phil Bishop