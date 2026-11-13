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The Rundown

New public records access, Quabbin update, rural healthcare

Published November 13, 2026 at 10:51 AM EST
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From left, Divina Cordeiro, reporter at The Shoestring; Sarah Roberston, reporter at the Montague Reporter; The Rundown host Phil Bishop; and Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman at NEPM studios in Springfield on Friday, Nov. 13.
Tony Dunne
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NEPM
From left, Divina Cordeiro, reporter at The Shoestring; Sarah Roberston, reporter at the Montague Reporter; The Rundown host Phil Bishop; and Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman at NEPM studios in Springfield on Friday, Nov. 13.

Last week, voters in Massachusetts passed a ballot measure to expand public records access for the state legislature and the governor's office. But will that measure survive as it was written? We'll hear what local journalists want to see.

Plus: a new chapter in an ongoing battle over the Quabbin Reservoir. The Massachusetts Water Resource Authority has dropped a request to extract an extra 20 million gallons from the water source. But local communities that steward the Quabbin still want more of a say over how it's managed.

And western Massachusetts is a rural area, and that comes with a host of challenges unique to this region. We'll discuss new data on rural access to healthcare, and what the state is doing to close the gap.

We're running down all that this week with our panel: Divina Cordeiro, reporter at The Shoestring; Sarah Roberston, reporter at the Montague Reporter; and Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman.

Tags
The Rundown ELECTIONSENVIRONMENTHEALTHGOVERNMENT & POLITICS