Host Jill Kaufman and panelists take a look at the swatting incidents this week, when students and staff at two western Mass. high schools were put in lockdown after hoax phone calls threatening violence. Even if the worst doesn't happen, for some the consequences of trauma and fear will linger.

We also talk about a town-gown issue around assault allegations last month at the Theta Chi fraternity composed of UMass Amherst students. While it’s no longer recognized as a university organization, to anyone driving by the building, it appears to be on campus, though it’s actually on town property. School officials are telling the town that they’re the ones who should prohibit the frat’s continued operation.

And in Springfield, a ban on automated license plate readers remains on the city council’s agenda . Police insist the Flock Safety cameras help them track stolen vehicles and missing persons, but some say the cameras are being used for immigration enforcement.