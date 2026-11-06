Midterms analysis

On a very special election-flavored episode, we break down the results of this week's midterm elections. A “blue wave” blanketed much of the country, but how did things shake out in western Massachusetts?

Voters chose their next governor, their next senator, and decided on a record-tying nine ballot initiatives. What will those decisions mean for the political landscape of the state moving forward?

And was this election a referendum on President Donald Trump? How did the current federal administration inform residents' choices at the polls?

This week's panel includes Adam Hinds, fellow at Harvard’s Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation; Bridgette Davis, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst Poll; and Jill Kaufman, reporter for NEPM news.