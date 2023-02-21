© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Thar be dragons

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST
Monte Belmonte.
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
Monte Belmonte being erudite.

We talk to Bostonians about the dangers and delights of western Massachusetts. Does the border actually exist at Worcester? Are there dragons in them thar hills?

Listen to The Fabulous 413 to find out!

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS BOSTON
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
