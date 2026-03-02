© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Deborah Grey White, music with Ablaye Cissoko and Cyrille Brotto, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:56 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 is joined by Ablaye Cissoko and Cyrille Brotto for a Live Acoustic Session.
1 of 1  — IMG_9187.JPG
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We sit with a pioneer in methods of modern history, Deborah Grey White, who in addition to elucidating the nuances of intersectional history before it was a wide topic of discussion, has been confronting the gatekeepers of history throughout her entire career. We speak with her about the importance of archives and first hand accounts before you can meet her in person at Mount Holyoke and UMass Amherst.

We also have an extra special Live Music Thursday with Ablaye Cissoko and Cyrille Brotto before they take to the stage at Bombyx on Feb. 5, blending the unlikely combination of koro and accordion in an amalgam that tells stories of two cultures within one shared sound.

And Rep. Jim McGovern tackles not just the things he’s anticipating for Superb Owl 60, but the rash of retaliatory redistricting, the looming issue of national elections and what that means for a republic that styles itself as a democracy, plus an ongoing spectre of the Epstein files.

This episode aired on Feb. 5, 2026.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
