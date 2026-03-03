© 2026 New England Public Media

160-year-old stagecoach, author M.J. Beasi, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 3, 2026 at 9:15 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 visits the 160-year-old stagecoach in Greenfield.
We head to Greenfield to see an incredible relic that the city is housing. Turns out it is in possession of a 160-year-old stagecoach, which itself is at the root of some mystery. We meet with Sarah Bolduc, Greenfield Historical Commission and city council member, to see the sight for ourselves, hear some of the history they’ve been able to unravel about the vehicle and how you can help revive it to its former glory.

We also dig into the super fun pages of the debut novel from Easthampton author M.J. Beas. “I Was a Teenage Death God” is not just about a young trans teen’s internal battle with supernatural powers, but an incredible metaphor for the young adult and non-binary experience across its many adventures and western Massachusetts setting. We speak with the author about their journey to writing and more before you can meet them at the very first stop on their book tour March 3 at the Easthampton Public Library.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, is as concerned and exhausted by our country’s military actions over the weekend as you might also be, so we explore some science-based ways to gain some hope about the bigger picture that may help.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
