160-year-old stagecoach, author M.J. Beasi, Mr. Universe

We head to Greenfield to see an incredible relic that the city is housing. Turns out it is in possession of a 160-year-old stagecoach , which itself is at the root of some mystery. We meet with Sarah Bolduc, Greenfield Historical Commission and city council member, to see the sight for ourselves, hear some of the history they’ve been able to unravel about the vehicle and how you can help revive it to its former glory.

We also dig into the super fun pages of the debut novel from Easthampton author M.J. Beas . “ I Was a Teenage Death God ” is not just about a young trans teen’s internal battle with supernatural powers, but an incredible metaphor for the young adult and non-binary experience across its many adventures and western Massachusetts setting. We speak with the author about their journey to writing and more before you can meet them at the very first stop on their book tour March 3 at the Easthampton Public Library.