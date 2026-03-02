© 2026 New England Public Media

Sharing Mohican Knowledge, UMass Theater Guild, Policy Playhouse Festival, live music with Madison Curbelo

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:25 AM EST
Madison Curbelo and band joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
The kids of today have a chance to interact and learn from the people who have been on this continent for millenia. This Sunday, the Nolumbeka Project hosts “Sharing Mohican Knowledge and Presence in the Berkshires” to connect us with the peoples of the Swansea Munson Mohican peoples who were forcibly removed from this area. We chat with Shawn Stevens and Wanonah Kosbab about what reconnection with their ancestral lands means.

We also head to UMass Amherst where the oldest student-lead group on campus is celebrating a milestone with a huge party. The UMass Theater Guild has 120 years under its belt and nearly 200 students participating in its productions, and we hear about its legacy and upcoming gala from Co-Marketing Executive Kelly Duncan.

Across the river at Smith College, theater is being used to make people more present in the governance of their communities. The Policy Playhouse Festival connects local lawmakers and city council members with students and issues through theatrical performance. We speak with founder Mary Clark Michael about using the arts to understand each other.

Plus, Live Music Friday returns Westfield native and The Voice contestant Madison Curbelo back to the studio as she prepares for her upcoming show at The Drake in Amherst.

