Senators, Clowns, and Kings, oh my

Senator Elizabeth Warren joins us to talk about Environmental Issues in Western Mass as well as her new position as Chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee.

Then we chat with Screenwriter Sam Bromell about working with Baz Luhrmann and making music come alive on-screen for his adaptation of Elvis Presley's life and career.

And how often do you get to sit with someone who has been in the work of Banksy, trained with Sesame street, and now uses clowning to help you deal with your feelings? Today is your day as Marta Mozelle MacRostie of Brave Bucket Company meets us in studio to tell us about her latest piece: Please Ship This Wet Gift.

And we answer YOUR calls about recent changes in Northampton regarding liquor licenses and Pot shops, as possible expansions and restrictions thereof may be on the horizon!