The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Etchings' festival, Blue Heaven Blueberries, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:26 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Blue Heaven Blueberries.
The Fabulous 413 visits Blue Heaven Blueberries.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Wow, there’s a lot of music going on in western Mass., and we can’t get enough.

“Etchings" is the project of the local ECCE Ensemble, eager to get their ears on new work by composers of all walks. We talk with festival and ECCE founder John Aylward and Cassandra Holden of Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity about the upcoming three days of programming and the winding road the festival took to land in western Mass.

We also dig into one of nature’s most portable snacks, smack dab in the middle of the four counties. The family at Blue Heaven Blueberries has been growing their bounty for over 60 years and 3 generations, and we meet Donna and Joe Pease in Middlefield to learn more about how they tend to their acres of bushes.

Plus word nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes a pause from her drudge to explore the fun of collective nouns and the ways we have cataloged them through the centuries.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
