'Etchings' festival, Blue Heaven Blueberries, Word Nerd

Wow, there’s a lot of music going on in western Mass., and we can’t get enough.

“Etchings" is the project of the local ECCE Ensemble , eager to get their ears on new work by composers of all walks. We talk with festival and ECCE founder John Aylward and Cassandra Holden of Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity about the upcoming three days of programming and the winding road the festival took to land in western Mass.

We also dig into one of nature’s most portable snacks, smack dab in the middle of the four counties. The family at Blue Heaven Blueberries has been growing their bounty for over 60 years and 3 generations, and we meet Donna and Joe Pease in Middlefield to learn more about how they tend to their acres of bushes.