Tanglewood on Parade 2025

85 years ago, conductor Serge Koussevitzky began a tradition at the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s (BSO) summer home in Lenox that has become an annual staple for music lovers..

Founded originally as the “Allied Relief Fund Benefit,” Tanglewood on Parade now fundraises for Tanglewood's educational programming with activities for folx of all ages and performances by every ensemble on the campus all day long.

So today, we head to the Berkshires to get a snapshot of the festivities that, as always, will conclude with fireworks and the cannon fire from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “1812” overture. We speak with conductors Thomas Wilkins and Na’Zir McFadden about their respective tenures with the institution and the works they’re leading in tonight's concert.

And, we hear live performances from Nathan Cole , violinist and BSO concertmaster, and Lorna McGhee , BSO principal flutist.

Plus, we hear how Tanglewood invests in the community beyond music with Amy Aldrich, senior director for patron outreach.