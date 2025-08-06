© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Tanglewood on Parade 2025

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:01 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 gets a live performance with Nathan Cole, concertmaster and violinist for the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
1 of 5  — PXL_20250804_163340356.jpg
The Fabulous 413 gets a live performance with Nathan Cole, concertmaster and violinist for the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to BSO conductor Na'Zir McFadden.
2 of 5  — Na’Zir McFadden 8-4-25.jpg
The Fabulous 413 talks to BSO conductor Na'Zir McFadden.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from Lorna McGhee, principal flutist for the BSO.
3 of 5  — PXL_20250804_144010914.jpg
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from Lorna McGhee, principal flutist for the BSO.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to conductor Thomas Wilkins of the BSO.
4 of 5  — Thomas Wilkins 8-4-25.jpg
The Fabulous 413 talks to conductor Thomas Wilkins of the BSO.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 interviews Tanglewood's Amy Aldrich, senior director for patron experience.
5 of 5  — Amy Alderich 8-4-25.jpg
The Fabulous 413 interviews Tanglewood's Amy Aldrich, senior director for patron experience.
Tony Dunne / NEPM

85 years ago, conductor Serge Koussevitzky began a tradition at the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s (BSO) summer home in Lenox that has become an annual staple for music lovers..

Founded originally as the “Allied Relief Fund Benefit,” Tanglewood on Parade now fundraises for Tanglewood's educational programming with activities for folx of all ages and performances by every ensemble on the campus all day long.

So today, we head to the Berkshires to get a snapshot of the festivities that, as always, will conclude with fireworks and the cannon fire from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “1812” overture. We speak with conductors Thomas Wilkins and Na’Zir McFadden about their respective tenures with the institution and the works they’re leading in tonight's concert.

And, we hear live performances from Nathan Cole, violinist and BSO concertmaster, and Lorna McGhee, BSO principal flutist.

Plus, we hear how Tanglewood invests in the community beyond music with Amy Aldrich, senior director for patron outreach.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICEVENTSLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith