Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Former US Rep. John Olver, plus UFOs in the snow

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
From left in front, author Patricia Lee Lewis, Mass. State Rep. Natalie Blais, former Northampton mayor David Narkiewicz, and behind them, Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
From left in front, author Patricia Lee Lewis, Mass. State Rep. Natalie Blais, former Northampton mayor David Narkiewicz, and behind them, Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith.

What do Massachusetts State Rep. Natalie Blais, former Northampton mayor David Narkiewicz, and author Patricia Lee Lewis have in common? Each was an aide in to the late U.S. Rep. John Olver, who represented western Massachusetts first on Beacon Hill, and later in Washington, D.C. We speak with them about the man, his legacy, and how his passion to help his community encouraged them to do the same.

We're also joined by Mr. Universe, Dr. Salman Hameed, who gives us a bit of insight on UFOs as they return to the zeitgeist, including an alleged sighting right here in the Berkshires.

Plus Dave Hayes, The Weather Nut, weighs in on the storm coming through this evening.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
