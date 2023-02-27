Former US Rep. John Olver, plus UFOs in the snow

What do Massachusetts State Rep. Natalie Blais, former Northampton mayor David Narkiewicz, and author Patricia Lee Lewis have in common? Each was an aide in to the late U.S. Rep. John Olver, who represented western Massachusetts first on Beacon Hill, and later in Washington, D.C. We speak with them about the man, his legacy, and how his passion to help his community encouraged them to do the same.

We're also joined by Mr. Universe, Dr. Salman Hameed, who gives us a bit of insight on UFOs as they return to the zeitgeist, including an alleged sighting right here in the Berkshires.

Plus Dave Hayes, The Weather Nut, weighs in on the storm coming through this evening.