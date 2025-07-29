Indian Line Farm, Mr. Universe

Over the course of this show, we’ve made many mentions of how important local agriculture is, and how local involvement is crucial in its endurance. One of the best ways we as consumers can contribute to small farms’ success is the implementation of the community supported agriculture (CSA) farm share model.

Today, we visit a farm in Great Barrington that was one of the first to start that familiar model, Indian Line Farm . The land has been tended for agricultural use through most of the 20th century, transitioning from dairy to produce in the 1980s. We head to its current grounds to speak to farmer Elizabeth Keen and Dan Carr of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures about the farm’s history, present and future.

And resident astronomer Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, shows us space’s influence on more terrestrial organisms, including a moth that uses the milky way to navigate its migration in Australia.