Indian Line Farm, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visit Indian Line Farm.
1 of 2  — IMG_5262.JPG
The Fabulous 413 visit Indian Line Farm.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Over the course of this show, we’ve made many mentions of how important local agriculture is, and how local involvement is crucial in its endurance. One of the best ways we as consumers can contribute to small farms’ success is the implementation of the community supported agriculture (CSA) farm share model.

Today, we visit a farm in Great Barrington that was one of the first to start that familiar model, Indian Line Farm. The land has been tended for agricultural use through most of the 20th century, transitioning from dairy to produce in the 1980s. We head to its current grounds to speak to farmer Elizabeth Keen and Dan Carr of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures about the farm’s history, present and future.

And resident astronomer Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, shows us space’s influence on more terrestrial organisms, including a moth that uses the milky way to navigate its migration in Australia.

Also, we reflect on the legacy and impact of the late Tom Lehrer.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREMr. UniverseSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
