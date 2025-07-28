Extension Chords II, Wine Thunderdome

Electronic Music has come a long, long way since the first synthesizers and theremins of the 20th Century, and today we get into the wide array of sounds this style of music includes for a festival this weekend at The Shea Theater.

Extension Cords II will host an eclectic mix of 6 musicians, each with their own flavor of sound to the stage. We speak with headliner Daedalus , a.k.a. Alfred Darlington, who, in addition to working with the likes of Saul Williams and MF Doom, is currently a professor at Berklee College. We talk to him about teaching the next generation of Beatmakers, how he developed his style and how visuals and analog elements are key parts to his compositions.

We invite another artist from the lineup for Live Music Friday, Barbie AI and we talk to the event organizer and designer, Chris Hinkle, about the origins of the event.

Plus, the Wine Thunderdome takes on a tint and heads north to the Leverett Village Co-Op to sip roses with our Franklin County wine friend Ken Washburn, all while listening to a ton of cool bird calls that would have made really great samples.

Daedalus Listen • 25:39

Barbie AI and Extension Chords II Listen • 24:54