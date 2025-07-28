© 2025 New England Public Media

Extension Chords II, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 28, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 learns about electronic music festival Extension Chords II with organizer Chris Hinkle and performer Barbie AI.
1 of 1  — IMG_5409.JPG
The Fabulous 413 learns about electronic music festival Extension Chords II with organizer Chris Hinkle and performer Barbie AI.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Electronic Music has come a long, long way since the first synthesizers and theremins of the 20th Century, and today we get into the wide array of sounds this style of music includes for a festival this weekend at The Shea Theater.

Extension Cords II will host an eclectic mix of 6 musicians, each with their own flavor of sound to the stage. We speak with headliner Daedalus, a.k.a. Alfred Darlington, who, in addition to working with the likes of Saul Williams and MF Doom, is currently a professor at Berklee College. We talk to him about teaching the next generation of Beatmakers, how he developed his style and how visuals and analog elements are key parts to his compositions.

We invite another artist from the lineup for Live Music Friday, Barbie AI and we talk to the event organizer and designer, Chris Hinkle, about the origins of the event.

Plus, the Wine Thunderdome takes on a tint and heads north to the Leverett Village Co-Op to sip roses with our Franklin County wine friend Ken Washburn, all while listening to a ton of cool bird calls that would have made really great samples.

Daedalus
Barbie AI and Extension Chords II
Wine Thunderdome
July 25, 2025

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE WINE & SPIRITS Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome Live Music Sessions MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
