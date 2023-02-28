© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Polar Tortillas on your Backporch

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST
Monte at Mi Tierra
Kaliis Smith
/
Monte getting corny with the folx at Mi Tierra's Tortilla facility

This weekend Northampton will be full of great music as part of the Backporch Festival. We chat with organizer Jim Olsen of Signature Sounds about who's coming, how the festival is growing, and what's great about bringing music to western Massachusetts.

Then it's off to a small corner of Springfield where Jorge Sosa and the crew of Mi Tierra make some of the best tortillas in the country out of corn grown right here in the four counties (and we try our best not to eat them all).

And for all you cold weather enthusiasts, Monte joins a few locals for an icy delight: The Polar Plunge. Hear why some of your neighbors put themselves through this and hear Monte experience his first dip below the ice.

Plus we wanna hear how your snow day is going! Send us a text at (800)639-9120!

The Fabulous 413 MUSICARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith