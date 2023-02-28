Polar Tortillas on your Backporch

This weekend Northampton will be full of great music as part of the Backporch Festival. We chat with organizer Jim Olsen of Signature Sounds about who's coming, how the festival is growing, and what's great about bringing music to western Massachusetts.

Then it's off to a small corner of Springfield where Jorge Sosa and the crew of Mi Tierra make some of the best tortillas in the country out of corn grown right here in the four counties (and we try our best not to eat them all).

And for all you cold weather enthusiasts, Monte joins a few locals for an icy delight: The Polar Plunge. Hear why some of your neighbors put themselves through this and hear Monte experience his first dip below the ice.

Plus we wanna hear how your snow day is going! Send us a text at (800)639-9120!