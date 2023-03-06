Women's Basketball and Universal Pizza

Today is all about competitions...sorta.

We speak with Head Coach Lynne Hersey, Director of Sports and Recreation Kristin Hughes, and Elizabeth A. Woodson 1922 Professor of Education & Child Study Sam Intrator about the interconnected history of Smith College and women's basketball just as their current team win the regional championship and earn a place in The Sweet 16.

Then Mr. Universe joins us to explain whether or not space is for everyone, and defend his Oscar picks.

And we embark on Pizza Quest: our ongoing journey to find the best pizza the 413 has to offer. Our first stop is near and dear to downtown Springfield, Red Rose!