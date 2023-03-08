The prodigal dictionary

It's International Women's Day! Smack dab in the middle of Women's History Month!

So we head to Puerto Rico to see what former Holyoke city councilor Jossie Valentín, and her wife, Myriam Quiñones, are building there and why it felt right to leave the mainland and return home.

Then we stroll around the corner to get our lexicon on with The Word Nerd at the Merriam-Webster headquarters

Plus we want your questions for Rep. McGovern and our upcoming Tanglewood correspondent, Keith Lockhart! So email us at thefab413@nepm.org, or text to 800-639-6120 with your burning inquiries!