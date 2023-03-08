© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The prodigal dictionary

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST
Jossie Valentin, at left, with Myriam Quiñones.
1 of 3  — Myriam and jossie.jpg
Jossie Valentin, at left, with Myriam Quiñones.
Courtesy Myriam Quiñones
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren with her Massachusetts state director, Jossie Valentin, on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
2 of 3
Submitted / Jossie Valentin
PXL_20230215_170339597.jpg
3 of 3  — PXL_20230215_170339597.jpg
The Word Nerd and Monte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster
NEPM

It's International Women's Day! Smack dab in the middle of Women's History Month!

So we head to Puerto Rico to see what former Holyoke city councilor Jossie Valentín, and her wife, Myriam Quiñones, are building there and why it felt right to leave the mainland and return home.

Then we stroll around the corner to get our lexicon on with The Word Nerd at the Merriam-Webster headquarters

Plus we want your questions for Rep. McGovern and our upcoming Tanglewood correspondent, Keith Lockhart! So email us at thefab413@nepm.org, or text to 800-639-6120 with your burning inquiries!

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
