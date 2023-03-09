© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Shaping policy in the woods

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Tim Eriksen of Amherst plays a Porto guitarra, or Portuguese guitar.
1 of 3
Tim Eriksen of Amherst plays a Porto guitarra, or Portuguese guitar.
KEVIN GUTTING / Gazette Staff / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
2 of 3  — Jim McGovern, Rob Woodall, Tom Cole
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Conductor Keith Lockhart teaching at Wright State University.
3 of 3  — Lockhart at Wright State.jpg
Conductor Keith Lockhart teaching at Wright State University.
William Jones / Courtesy Wright State University

There's music in the air today in the 413.

First Rep. Jim McGovern joins us for some mcgoverning as we ask questions from you about this state we're in and the policies being made for us.

Then conductor Keith Lockhart makes his debut appearance as Tanglewood correspondent! We ask him all about the new season of music up in Lenox, and about cool things happening in classical.

And then real live singers in-studio as ethnomusicologist Tim Eriksen gives us a brief lesson on shape note singing, just in time for the Western Massachusetts Sacred Harp Convention, happening this weekend in Northampton.

PLUS if you'd like to join us at the NEPM Wine and Food Weekend on March 11 and 12, for today only, you can use our code FAB413WINE to get 15% off your ticket price!

So go do that!

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMUSICEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith