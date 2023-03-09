Shaping policy in the woods

There's music in the air today in the 413.

First Rep. Jim McGovern joins us for some mcgoverning as we ask questions from you about this state we're in and the policies being made for us.

Then conductor Keith Lockhart makes his debut appearance as Tanglewood correspondent! We ask him all about the new season of music up in Lenox, and about cool things happening in classical.

And then real live singers in-studio as ethnomusicologist Tim Eriksen gives us a brief lesson on shape note singing, just in time for the Western Massachusetts Sacred Harp Convention, happening this weekend in Northampton.

