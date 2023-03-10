© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Quincy at the crossroads thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST
Benson and monte.jpg
1 of 4  — Benson and monte.jpg
Benson Hyde (left) with Monte at Provisions Longmeadow
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
kimaya 4.jpg
2 of 4  — kimaya 4.jpg
Local musician Kimaya Diggs
courtesy of Kimaya Diggs
Andre Strongbearheart Gaines Jr.
3 of 4  — Andre Strongbearheart Gaines Jr.
Andre Stongbearheart Gaines Jr prepares a waterdrum
courtesy of Andre Strongbearheart Gaines Jr.
Benson Hyde presenting the wines
4 of 4  — Benson Hyde presenting the wines
Benson Hyde of Provisions showing off the contestants for the Wine Thunderdome
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today is full of exciting things to put in your weekend schedule!

Local musician Kimaya Diggs sings us selections from her brand new album "Quincy" just ahead of the cd release show at The Drake in Amherst on Saturday.

Then we enter the Wine Thunderdome once again, this time accompanied by Benson Hyde and Bruce McAmis of Provisions. We get a look at terroir as well as a preview of the selections from the NEPM Wine and Food Lovers' Weekend, which starts tonight in Springfield.

(There's still tickets available for that y'all. Come down and drink with us)

And cultural steward of the Nipmuc peoples Andre Strongbearheart Gaines Jr. teaches us about his roll with the Smithsonian Crossroads: Museum on Main St series, which concludes on Sunday with an event at The Shea Theater in Great Falls.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
