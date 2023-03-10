Quincy at the crossroads thunderdome

Today is full of exciting things to put in your weekend schedule!

Local musician Kimaya Diggs sings us selections from her brand new album "Quincy" just ahead of the cd release show at The Drake in Amherst on Saturday.

Then we enter the Wine Thunderdome once again, this time accompanied by Benson Hyde and Bruce McAmis of Provisions. We get a look at terroir as well as a preview of the selections from the NEPM Wine and Food Lovers' Weekend, which starts tonight in Springfield.

(There's still tickets available for that y'all. Come down and drink with us)

And cultural steward of the Nipmuc peoples Andre Strongbearheart Gaines Jr. teaches us about his roll with the Smithsonian Crossroads: Museum on Main St series, which concludes on Sunday with an event at The Shea Theater in Great Falls.