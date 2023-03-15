The work of nerds

It's the Ides of March!

Perfect time to look at the workforce!

But much like Caesar getting senate approval, it's not easy to make a change if employment's what you seek. NEPM Senior Reporter Nancy Cohen shares a story about the digital divide as it applies to employment and western Massachusetts.

Which of course then inspires Monte and Kaliis to test their own digital skills, and the resiliency of recruiting websites for themselves. Their results are surprising.

The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster leads us into arguably the most fun portion of the Merriam-Webster building: the dungeon...we mean basement. It's where they keep the fun words and sometimes the ones in time out.

And, inspired by our work with words this week, Kaliis runs down a few word based games of varying mediums as Nerdwatch makes a brief return.

Tomorrow we'll once again be McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern, so if you have questions for the congressman, send them to thefab413@nepm.org or text us at 1-800-639-9120!