Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The work of nerds

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 15, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT
Monte and The Word Nerd (right) flip through a large dictionary
Nancy Eve Cohen
Matthew Cavanaugh
a large selection of board games
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at left, and Monte Belmonte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster.
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at left, and Monte Belmonte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster.
It's the Ides of March!

Perfect time to look at the workforce!

But much like Caesar getting senate approval, it's not easy to make a change if employment's what you seek. NEPM Senior Reporter Nancy Cohen shares a story about the digital divide as it applies to employment and western Massachusetts.

Which of course then inspires Monte and Kaliis to test their own digital skills, and the resiliency of recruiting websites for themselves. Their results are surprising.

The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster leads us into arguably the most fun portion of the Merriam-Webster building: the dungeon...we mean basement. It's where they keep the fun words and sometimes the ones in time out.

And, inspired by our work with words this week, Kaliis runs down a few word based games of varying mediums as Nerdwatch makes a brief return.

Tomorrow we'll once again be McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern, so if you have questions for the congressman, send them to thefab413@nepm.org or text us at 1-800-639-9120!

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
