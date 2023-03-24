Real Clark, fake judges
Monte Belmonte and John Hodgman (right) together, again
Vicki Saltzman (left) and Monte in the Four Seasons room at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chair of the bipartisan Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC), listens during a congressional hearing to examine developments in Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Hodgman, in repose
Monte Belmonte (left) and Vicki Saltzman in front of many Renoirs at the Clark Art Institute
In our plywood ramp to the weekend, we dig into some more art.
We head to Williamstown to tour the Clark Art Institute with director of communications Vicki Saltzman and hear where the bones are buried. And also see the painting that was the founder's favorite.
In mcgoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern, we hear about reading banned books to children at the Library of Congress. (There's tons of art in those, we hear)
And former valley resident, current tv actor, fake judge, author, and comedian John Hodgman talked about his new series on Hulu, "Up Here." It's a musical comedy so we can now add "singer" to his long list of accomplishments. We ask his feelings on a small historical BBC production, just to be niche.