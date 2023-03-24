© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Real Clark, fake judges

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
monte hodge.jpg
1 of 5  — monte hodge.jpg
Monte Belmonte and John Hodgman (right) together, again
Melissa Moody / Daily Hampshire Gazette
In the four seasons room at the Clark
2 of 5  — In the four seasons room at the Clark
Vicki Saltzman (left) and Monte in the Four Seasons room at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chair of the bipartisan Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC), listens during a congressional hearing to examine developments in Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
3 of 5
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chair of the bipartisan Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC), listens during a congressional hearing to examine developments in Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Screenshot 2023-03-23 at 09-32-07 John Hodgman (@johnhodgman) • Instagram photos and videos.png
4 of 5  — Screenshot 2023-03-23 at 09-32-07 John Hodgman (@johnhodgman) • Instagram photos and videos.png
Hodgman, in repose
courtesy of the artist
Impressionist Room at the Clark
5 of 5  — Impressionist Room at the Clark
Monte Belmonte (left) and Vicki Saltzman in front of many Renoirs at the Clark Art Institute
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

In our plywood ramp to the weekend, we dig into some more art.

We head to Williamstown to tour the Clark Art Institute with director of communications Vicki Saltzman and hear where the bones are buried. And also see the painting that was the founder's favorite.

In mcgoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern, we hear about reading banned books to children at the Library of Congress. (There's tons of art in those, we hear)

And former valley resident, current tv actor, fake judge, author, and comedian John Hodgman talked about his new series on Hulu, "Up Here." It's a musical comedy so we can now add "singer" to his long list of accomplishments. We ask his feelings on a small historical BBC production, just to be niche.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBOOKS FOR YOUNG PEOPLEMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith