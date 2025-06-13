Live music with Muswell Hillbillies, Lee Pride, Power of History

We find out how Lee prepares to put on its very first Pride events EVER! Nestled within Berkshire Pride, the southern Berkshires town is putting on its own festivities June 14, and we speak with Leah Docktor about the full day of activity and the importance of starting your own Pride traditions.

We also have Live Music THURSDAY with a local Kinks-inspired band, Muswell Hillbillies , who are bringing Tom Petty to life on stage at The Iron Horse . The band stops by the studio to relive some of the rock icon’s song glory and hear what's still compelling about his massive catalog.

And, Monte being out of town makes it the perfect time to make our regular guests play games with Kaliis, so I sit with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene to talk about a crucial moments in American history with a favorite game for Kaliis to casually bring up with people, “6 degrees of the failure of reconstruction.”

Lee Pride! Listen • 15:20

Live music with the Muswell Hillbillies Listen • 15:09