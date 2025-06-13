© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with Muswell Hillbillies, Lee Pride, Power of History

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
The Muswell Hillbillies join The Fabulous 413 to play live music.
1 of 2  — IMG_4502.JPG
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
2 of 2  — poh grove.png
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We find out how Lee prepares to put on its very first Pride events EVER! Nestled within Berkshire Pride, the southern Berkshires town is putting on its own festivities June 14, and we speak with Leah Docktor about the full day of activity and the importance of starting your own Pride traditions.

We also have Live Music THURSDAY with a local Kinks-inspired band, Muswell Hillbillies, who are bringing Tom Petty to life on stage at The Iron Horse. The band stops by the studio to relive some of the rock icon’s song glory and hear what's still compelling about his massive catalog.

And, Monte being out of town makes it the perfect time to make our regular guests play games with Kaliis, so I sit with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene to talk about a crucial moments in American history with a favorite game for Kaliis to casually bring up with people, “6 degrees of the failure of reconstruction.”

Lee Pride!
Live music with the Muswell Hillbillies
Power of History
June 12, 2025

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith