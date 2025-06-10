Llewellyn Smith on new documentary, Mr. Universe on exoplanets

Today is a family affair.

We speak with director, writer and producer Llewellyn Smith of Blue Spark Collaborative , who has been documentary filmmaking in many topics for over four decades. From “Eyes on the Prize” to “Poisoned Water” to “Race: The Power of an Illusion” to PBS series “American Experience,” the creative is no stranger to the platform of public media. Now helming an independent company, his latest film “When Machines Prescribe” offers a chilling look at the medical system’s history to reveal devastating lasting impacts. We explore the work he’s done inside and outside of public media, the future of his filmmaking and perhaps get a family story or two out of him since it just so happens that he's Kaliis' uncle.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, joins Monte to take a closer look at some new research on a puzzling exoplanet with two binary stars in its system that seem to be co-parenting it, and what that means for us observing similar systems in the future.

Llewellyn Smith Listen • 34:17