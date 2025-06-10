© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Llewellyn Smith on new documentary, Mr. Universe on exoplanets

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:56 PM EDT
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
1 of 1  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today is a family affair.

We speak with director, writer and producer Llewellyn Smith of Blue Spark Collaborative, who has been documentary filmmaking in many topics for over four decades. From “Eyes on the Prize” to “Poisoned Water” to “Race: The Power of an Illusion” to PBS series “American Experience,” the creative is no stranger to the platform of public media. Now helming an independent company, his latest film “When Machines Prescribe” offers a chilling look at the medical system’s history to reveal devastating lasting impacts. We explore the work he’s done inside and outside of public media, the future of his filmmaking and perhaps get a family story or two out of him since it just so happens that he's Kaliis' uncle.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, joins Monte to take a closer look at some new research on a puzzling exoplanet with two binary stars in its system that seem to be co-parenting it, and what that means for us observing similar systems in the future.

Llewellyn Smith
A strange exoplanet

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
