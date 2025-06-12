Celebrate Juneteenth, word history with Word Nerd

We're celebrating Juneteenth everywhere all the time and with tons of family. We check out two of the celebrations happening in the area.

In Paper city, Genuine Culture is teaming up with the Wistariahurst Museum to create a celebration for all on June 19, and we hear from mother-son team Theresa Cooper-Gordon and Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture and Megan Seiler, director of the museum, about this year's festivities in Holyoke.

We also head to Amherst to check out a brand new space that is re-framing the context of local history in Amherst. Ancestral Bridges is bringing the black and Afro-Indigenous legacies and people of the town back into the spotlight through exhibits and ongoing research. Mother-daughter team, Directors Anika Lopes and Deborah Bridges, show us around their new space and talk about their Juneteenth walking tour and more.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , reaches back in time to an era where language in America was experiencing a parallel expansion with the nation itself. We explore 19th century Americanisms in all of their manifestations of destiny.

Wistariahurst Museum Listen • 12:18

Ancestral Bridges Listen • 37:04