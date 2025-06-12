© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Celebrate Juneteenth, word history with Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 12, 2025 at 1:06 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Ancestral Bridges to speak with Directors Anika Lopes and Deborah Bridges about their Juneteenth celebrations.
The Wistariahurst Museum is collaborating with Genuine Culture to throw a Juneteenth Celebration.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
We're celebrating Juneteenth everywhere all the time and with tons of family. We check out two of the celebrations happening in the area.

In Paper city, Genuine Culture is teaming up with the Wistariahurst Museum to create a celebration for all on June 19, and we hear from mother-son team Theresa Cooper-Gordon and Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture and Megan Seiler, director of the museum, about this year's festivities in Holyoke.

We also head to Amherst to check out a brand new space that is re-framing the context of local history in Amherst. Ancestral Bridges is bringing the black and Afro-Indigenous legacies and people of the town back into the spotlight through exhibits and ongoing research. Mother-daughter team, Directors Anika Lopes and Deborah Bridges, show us around their new space and talk about their Juneteenth walking tour and more.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, reaches back in time to an era where language in America was experiencing a parallel expansion with the nation itself. We explore 19th century Americanisms in all of their manifestations of destiny.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYMERRIAM-WEBSTERWord NerdRACEMUSEUMSEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
