Fighting hunger gives me the Tingles

First, Monte & Kaliis play a listener voicemail for the Word Nerd-Emily Brewster, resident wordster from Merriam-Webster. They get her take on pronunciation and the schwa!

And then comedian Jimmy Tingle, on his long and illustrious career in comedy, electoral politics and philanthropy. He is doing a benefit for the Franklin County Community Meals Program at The Shea Theater this Saturday. And FCCMP director, Kim Croce, and board chair, Fardeen Chowdhury, give us a look at how hunger is affecting Franklin County.