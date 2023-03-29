© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Fighting hunger gives me the Tingles

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jimmy Tingle Shea Theater

First, Monte & Kaliis play a listener voicemail for the Word Nerd-Emily Brewster, resident wordster from Merriam-Webster. They get her take on pronunciation and the schwa!
And then comedian Jimmy Tingle, on his long and illustrious career in comedy, electoral politics and philanthropy. He is doing a benefit for the Franklin County Community Meals Program at The Shea Theater this Saturday. And FCCMP director, Kim Croce, and board chair, Fardeen Chowdhury, give us a look at how hunger is affecting Franklin County.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHUNGERMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith