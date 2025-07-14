© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sen. Ed Markey, Italian Feast, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 14, 2025 at 11:27 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to the organizers behind the Italian Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Anna Daniele and Chris DiMauro.
The Fabulous 413 talks to the organizers behind the Italian Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Anna Daniele and Chris DiMauro.
Senator Ed Markey Speaking at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Senator Ed Markey Speaking at Logan International Airport in Boston.
We’re bringing it back!

And by “it,” we mean a beloved festival returning to Springfield’s south end community. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel is hosting three days of community, festivities, food and communion for its Italian Feast and we speak with Anna Daniele and Chris DiMauro about revitalizing the festival and how heritage can be a launching pad to foster connection between everyone.

Oh, and there’s a grease pole. But we’ll get into that.

We also speak with Senator Ed Markey, the longest tenured congressperson on the hill having started as a representative in 1976. We hear how he feels about the rescission package and the impact it’ll have on public media, as well as why he’s running for a third term.

And, the Wine Thunderdome heads to Provisions in Amherst so we can taste wines from one of Monte’s favorite grape growing regions, the Sancerre region in France. Plus, we learn about a French wine tasting coming next week.

Italian Feast
Senator Ed Markey
French wines at Provisions in Amherst

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE WINE & SPIRITS Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome GOVERNMENT & POLITICS ELECTIONS FOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith