Sen. Ed Markey, Italian Feast, Wine Thunderdome

We’re bringing it back!

And by “it,” we mean a beloved festival returning to Springfield’s south end community. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel is hosting three days of community, festivities, food and communion for its Italian Feast and we speak with Anna Daniele and Chris DiMauro about revitalizing the festival and how heritage can be a launching pad to foster connection between everyone.

Oh, and there’s a grease pole. But we’ll get into that.

We also speak with Senator Ed Markey , the longest tenured congressperson on the hill having started as a representative in 1976. We hear how he feels about the rescission package and the impact it’ll have on public media, as well as why he’s running for a third term.

And, the Wine Thunderdome heads to Provisions in Amherst so we can taste wines from one of Monte’s favorite grape growing regions, the Sancerre region in France. Plus, we learn about a French wine tasting coming next week.

