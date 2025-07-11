© 2025 New England Public Media

Underground Railroad walking tour, author David Ambroz, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 11, 2025 at 12:39 PM EDT
"A Place Called Home" is a memoir by David Ambroz.
1 of 2  — grove.png
"A Place Called Home" is a memoir by David Ambroz.
Courtesy / Hatchet Book Group
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
2 of 2  — mcgovern.jpeg
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
U.S. House Television / AP

We know that the area is rife with a legacy of abolition, but it’s very different when you get to see that history happened up close. This Saturday, the Pan African History Museum USA (PAHMUSA) is hosting an interactive tour of downtown sites significant to this movement. We chat with PAHMUSA Vice President Drew Keaton and Springfield Preservation Trust President Erica Swallow about the partnership bringing more people in touch with the history at their fingertips.

We also see how we as a community are caring for others with a heart-wrenching memoir that doubles as a call to action. “A Place Called Home” recounts personal experiences of author David Ambroz’s youth, homelessness, mental illness and the foster care system right here in Massachusetts. We speak with him about these systemic challenges and the changes everyone can make to improve the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens, children.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern sees eerie similarities between the catastrophic floods in Texas and the ones that devastated the farmland in western Mass. 2 years ago. He explores the possible buyer's remorse over the recently passed budget with its sweeping cuts to Medicaid and SNAP and how all these issues may impact the election season to come.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
