Underground Railroad walking tour, author David Ambroz, Rep. McGovern

We know that the area is rife with a legacy of abolition, but it’s very different when you get to see that history happened up close. This Saturday, the Pan African History Museum USA ( PAHMUSA ) is hosting an interactive tour of downtown sites significant to this movement. We chat with PAHMUSA Vice President Drew Keaton and Springfield Preservation Trust President Erica Swallow about the partnership bringing more people in touch with the history at their fingertips.

We also see how we as a community are caring for others with a heart-wrenching memoir that doubles as a call to action. “ A Place Called Home ” recounts personal experiences of author David Ambroz’s youth, homelessness, mental illness and the foster care system right here in Massachusetts. We speak with him about these systemic challenges and the changes everyone can make to improve the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens, children.