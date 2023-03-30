McGovern on guns and the daily mass shootings

A conversation with Congressman Jim McGovern in the wake of the Nashville shooting. Will a Republican controlled Congress take any steps? And why was Richard Gere hugging the congressman on the steps of The Capitol? Then a tour of a new exhibit as Mass MoCA called "to see oneself at a distance," with artists Suneil Sanzgiri and Tu Le. And an informal poll: Red Sox or Yankees? It's Opening Day form Major League Baseball. The 413 has divided allegiances. Where do your allegiances lie?