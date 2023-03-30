© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

McGovern on guns and the daily mass shootings

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.

A conversation with Congressman Jim McGovern in the wake of the Nashville shooting. Will a Republican controlled Congress take any steps? And why was Richard Gere hugging the congressman on the steps of The Capitol? Then a tour of a new exhibit as Mass MoCA called "to see oneself at a distance," with artists Suneil Sanzgiri and Tu Le. And an informal poll: Red Sox or Yankees? It's Opening Day form Major League Baseball. The 413 has divided allegiances. Where do your allegiances lie?

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
